Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $173.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chubb by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

