Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $173.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chubb by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
