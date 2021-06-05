Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACC opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

