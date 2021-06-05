Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ACC opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
