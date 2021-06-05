Insider Buying: AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Purchases 13,500 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,501 ($45.74) on Friday. AVEVA Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,500.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVV shares. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,224.29 ($55.19).

AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

