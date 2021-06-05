Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 266.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Inseego worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

