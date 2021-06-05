INO COIN (INO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $606.22 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $606.22 million and $133,080.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00009438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00076079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.01011037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.09970249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00053622 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

