Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

