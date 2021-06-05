IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $249.00 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

