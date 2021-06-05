IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

