IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

