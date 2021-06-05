IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 82,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 293,900 shares of company stock worth $30,427,569 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $106.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

