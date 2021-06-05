IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.