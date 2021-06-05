IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

