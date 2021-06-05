Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$49.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
Shares of IMO opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
