Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$49.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of IMO opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

