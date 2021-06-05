Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.75 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 344.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 1,468.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 446,673 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 338.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 417,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 280.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.