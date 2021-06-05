IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.99. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.86, with a volume of 219,998 shares traded.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0327434 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.