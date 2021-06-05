IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton Sells 2,000 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.56. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

