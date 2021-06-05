IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 4.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $8.06 on Friday, hitting $558.36. 333,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

