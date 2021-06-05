IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $388.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

