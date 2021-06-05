Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72. Iberdrola has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

