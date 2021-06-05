IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.85 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.84.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

