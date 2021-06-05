Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $313,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 63,770 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.