Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HII opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

