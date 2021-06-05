Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,645 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,808 shares of company stock worth $272,042. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

