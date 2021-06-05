Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HSTO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 582.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.