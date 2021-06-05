Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.22 ($12.43).

HSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total value of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

LON HSX opened at GBX 813.60 ($10.63) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 826.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.