Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,578 ($20.62). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.65), with a volume of 58,021 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.75 ($22.13).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,494.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

