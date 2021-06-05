HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Abiomed by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $289.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.