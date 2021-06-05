HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 345,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CND stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

