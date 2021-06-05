HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Celanese by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Celanese by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NYSE CE opened at $166.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.17. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.