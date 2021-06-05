HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

