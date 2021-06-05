High Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,322. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 2,451,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

