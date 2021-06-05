High Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,582 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,011 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.96. 1,437,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,818. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.