High Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 343,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,892,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after buying an additional 282,439 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 743,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 263,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,618. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

