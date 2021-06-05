High Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.40. 3,412,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,534. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

