High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,570 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 501,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,676,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,564. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

