Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.61). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

