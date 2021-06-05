Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $266.39 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $266.39 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00072442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001183 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00263517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030704 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,577,696,781 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

