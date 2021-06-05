Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Shares of HLAN opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

