HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 116,195 shares.The stock last traded at $36.25 and had previously closed at $38.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

