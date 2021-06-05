Head-To-Head Review: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81% ARC Resources 14.32% 6.10% 3.24%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $11.34, indicating a potential upside of 45.06%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million N/A $21.16 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.26 -$408.48 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats ARC Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

