Head to Head Review: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 6.42% 30.47% 9.08%

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Betterware de Mexico and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amazon.com 0 1 46 0 2.98

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $4,188.37, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Amazon.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.73 $15.87 million $0.47 93.64 Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.19 $21.33 billion $41.83 76.65

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Amazon.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Betterware de Mexico on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

