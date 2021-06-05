Head-To-Head Comparison: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) vs. Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 6 0 2.86 Genius Sports 0 0 3 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus target price of $212.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 7.04 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -36.26 Genius Sports $114.62 million 6.42 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

