Head-To-Head Analysis: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) versus Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 2.07 $152.30 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 542.27 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -115.00

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.78%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.35%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Summary

Atkore beats Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

