HC Wainwright Cuts Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target to $80.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.45. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

