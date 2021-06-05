Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.18 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $12.47 or 0.00034587 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $185.18 million and $971,291.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,064.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.86 or 0.07275497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.65 or 0.01809678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00480365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00175229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00761207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.69 or 0.00481607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00427188 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,846,237 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

