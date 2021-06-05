Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $19.16. Harpoon Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1,059 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $515.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

