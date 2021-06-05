Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
HVRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 47.61%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
