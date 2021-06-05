Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 47.61%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

