Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

HAE stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

