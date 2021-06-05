Hacken Token Trading Up 16% This Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00295518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00240500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.01178749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.52 or 0.99613346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,513,697 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

