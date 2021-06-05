GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $46,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

